NCPA's Nakshatra Dance Festival to walk you through mythological eras with vibrant performances

Talk vibrancy and grandeur and you cannot skip listing the Nakshatra Dance Festival helmed by NCPA. This time around, this dance extravaganza will feature a unique line-up of contemporary and classical dance forms from several parts of India. The performances promise to take you on a mythological journey whilst showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity on display. Also, expect dance workshops on rabindranritya and kathak.

Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, NCPA dance department head talks about how the annual three-day festival, set to unveil on October 6, will promote Indian-origin dance forms and reach out to newer audiences. Alongside, it will also provide artists hailing from several remote parts of the country to exhibit their skills on stage.

She further talks about the theme this year and says, “The Nakshatra Dance Festival is a kaleidoscope of classical dance forms, each steeped in tradition, yet constantly evolving. The themes keep changing, from abstract to contemporary, from recreating classics to exploring a completely new production, from established artistes showcasing works commissioned by the NCPA to sought-after troupes presenting a full-fledged dance-drama with multiple characters.”

Nakshatra Dance Festival

NCPA has long been known as an institute that brings culturally relevant performances to art patrons in Mumbai and this dance festival is no different. “Along with presenting traditional dance forms, the festival also provides Mumbaikars a rare chance to witness dance forms like Kathakali, and Rabindranritya from Tagore’s Santiniketan. Our endeavour is to ensure that the audience experiences the full spectrum of India’s dance heritage,” Swapnokalpa adds.

Rama Vaidyanathan &Troupe

The festival will six thematic performances by six different dance troupes namely Storm Before The Calm - Bharatanatyam by Rama Vaidyanathan & troupe, Shrimanta Yogi– Bharatnatyam by Vaibhav Arekar & Sankhya Dance Company, Chitrangada - Rabindranritya by Sruti Performing Troupe & artistes from Shantiniketan, Adviteeyam - Odissi by Ratikant Mohapatra's Srjan, Let It Flow - Kathak by Anart Foundation & Ishira Parikh & Maulik Shah and Kalyanasougandhikam – Kathakali by Margi from Kerala.

