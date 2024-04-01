Karan Johar discreetly jibes at people undergoing cosmetic surgeries

“Going under the knife se exterior badal bhi jaaye... Lekin meri jaan...Fitrat nahi badalti (Going under the knife will only change your exterior and not your nature).”

On the work front, it has been reported that Karan is working on the third instalment of Student Of The Year, which will be made into a series for OTT. The third instalment will be directed by Reema Maya, known for her critically acclaimed short film Nocturnal Burger.

He spilled the details about SOTY 3 while attending the first edition of Cinevesture International Film Festival in Chandigarh.

"Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I’ll enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series." he said.