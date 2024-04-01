Karan Johar announces revamp for ‘Student of the Year’, filmmaker Reema Maya to take the helm

Brace yourselves, Bollywood fans! Karan Johar, the king of extravagant romances, has just unveiled a fresh take on his popular Student of the Year franchise. At the Cinevesture International Film Festival, Karan spilled the beans about the project’s exciting new direction: a web series directed by Reema Maya.
This marks a bold departure from the traditional film format. Karan, known for his larger-than-life cinematic experiences, is stepping back and letting Maya, an award-winning independent filmmaker, take the reins.
“Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and not mine because if I’ll enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series,” Karan was quoted as saying.
Reema is no stranger to acclaim. Her short films, including the internationally recognised Counterfeit Kunkoo, have captivated audiences at prestigious film festivals like Sundance. Her recent work, Nocturnal Burger, further solidified her reputation as a rising star.
While the official cast and crew haven’t been announced yet, rumours suggest Shanaya Kapoor might be the leading lady. The actor was previously expected to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak, but the project seems to be on hold.
This Student of the Year revamp promises to be a captivating blend of Karan’s signature glamour with Maya’s edgy storytelling. With an acclaimed director at the helm and a fresh web series format, this new chapter has all the ingredients to become a must-watch for fans of coming-of-age stories and bold filmmaking.