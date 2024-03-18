Karan Johar gives Farah Khan a tour of his stunning wardrobe in a hilarious video

Get ready for a dose of laughter! Friends and Bollywood filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar are back at it, this time entertaining fans with a peek inside Karan’s fabulous closet.
Farah shared a video on her social media featuring a tour guided by none other than Karan himself. The clip opens with Karan inviting Farah to explore his ‘new closet.” As they navigate through his bedroom Karan says, “This is my bed where nothing happens,” to which Farah replies, “I can believe that.”
Their signature banter continues throughout the video. As Karan unveils his impressive collection of clothes, he playfully throws shade at Farah’s wardrobe choices. “These are all the clothes you'll never wear because they’re actually good,” he teases, leaving Farah to declare, “I'm feeling very poor.”
The hilarity escalates when Karan showcases his oversized clothing section, jokingly labelling it “Farah Khan's thing.” But the real showstopper was the collection of glittery jackets. Farah, ever the comedian, quips, “All the dancers' clothes you have brought here na!”
This isn’t the first time this dynamic duo has tickled audiences with their witty exchanges. Fans might recall a previous video where Karan showered Farah with compliments on her weight loss, which Farah humorously attributed to being ‘fed up’ with his constant teasing.
While keeping fans entertained online, Karan is also busy promoting his latest film, Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, which was released in theatres on March 15.