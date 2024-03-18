Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note for his mom, Hiroo Johar, on her 81st birthday

Karan Johar showered his mother Hiroo Johar with love on her 81st birthday! The filmmaker took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post filled with gratitude and adorable photos.
Karan posted a series of pictures featuring his mother, his twins Yash and Roohi, and himself, most likely taken during the twins’ birthday celebration. Accompanying the photos was a touching message that read, “Mothers are a force of nature... They take unconditional love to a level that is almost unreal.”
Karan went on to express his deep appreciation for his mother's guidance. He wrote, “I am blessed to have a mother who grounded me and made me believe that professional achievements don't define us... our behaviour does...She made me believe that goodness is more important than ambition…”
The message concluded with a loving birthday wish: "Love you Mom and happy birthday... Thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world.”
Karan’s heartfelt post resonated with his friends and colleagues from the industry. Veteran actress Soni Razdan sent birthday wishes and requested a hug for Hiroo. Celebrities like Farah Khan, Sophie Choudry, Sikandar Kher, Huma Qureshi, Natasha Poonawala, Sunita Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Katrina Kaif showered Hiroo with birthday wishes in the comments section.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar is enjoying the success of his latest production, Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film, co-produced by Hiroo Johar alongside Karan and others, has been well-received by audiences.