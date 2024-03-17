Navya Naveli, Karan Johar share sweet messages for Shweta Bachchan on her 50th birthday

Shweta Bachchan turned 50 today, and social media overflowed with heartwarming birthday wishes from her loved ones. Leading the charge was her younger brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, whose message melted hearts with its simple sincerity.
Sharing a collage of nostalgic photos depicting their bond, Abhishek wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday, Shwetdi! I might not say it or show it, but you mean the world to me. Love you.” Shweta, the elder child of Bollywood actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, is known for her grace and elegance.
Earlier in the day, Shweta’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, took to Instagram to share a birthday wish. Posting two throwback pictures with her mother, Navya wrote a loving caption, “Happy birthday mom, I love you.”
Shweta’s childhood friend and filmmaker Karan Johar chimed in with a lengthy and heartfelt message. Reminiscing about their childhood escapades, Karan wrote, “[My] best childhood memories have been with @shwetabachchan and @bachchan.” He described a playful prank involving a young Abhishek, further highlighting the long-lasting bond between the families.
Karan went on to express his deep affection for Shweta, stating, “My mother has always said that Shweta is the daughter she never had and she will always be the sister I so needed.” He lauded Shweta's parenting skills and showered her with praise, “With all your quirks and hysterias I love you... You are entertaining and loving in equal measure... You have raised the most beautiful and well-mannered children and are an inspiration to me as a parent.”
Shweta's 50th birthday celebration, both online and likely offline, is sure to be filled with love and joy.