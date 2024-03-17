Newly-weds Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda dance up a storm at their griha pravesh ceremony

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are kicking off their happily ever after with infectious joy! After tying the knot on Friday, the couple returned to their Delhi home for a lively griha pravesh ceremony that was anything but ordinary.
Throwing tradition out the window, Pulkit and Kriti traded quiet rituals for energetic dhol beats. Welcomed by family, friends, and enthusiastic dhol players, the couple danced their hearts out to the tunes of King’s romantic hit Maan Meri Jaan.
Videos captured the infectious spirit of the celebration, with Pulkit whistling and shaking a leg with his wife. Dressed to impress, Kriti dazzled in a red sari, while Pulkit looked dapper in a kurta and dhoti.
The celebration followed a beautiful wedding ceremony, glimpses of which the couple shared on Instagram a day earlier. “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you,” their heartfelt caption read, accompanied by stunning pictures from their special day.
For the wedding, Kriti was a vision in pink, adorned in a breathtaking lehenga, while Pulkit complemented her elegance in a mint green sherwani. One particularly heartwarming picture showed Kriti planting a kiss on Pulkit’s forehead as he held her close, another captured the tender moment of Pulkit tying the mangalsutra around Kriti’s neck.
Kriti and Pulkit have shared screen space in several films, including Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. This vibrant celebration marks a new chapter for the beloved couple, and fans are undoubtedly eager to see what the future holds for them. As Kriti gears up for the release of her upcoming movie Risky Romeo in May, Pulkit recently appeared in Fukrey 3 and had a cameo in Made in Heaven Season 2.