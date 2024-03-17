Newly-weds Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda dance up a storm at their griha pravesh ceremony

Kriti and Pulkit have shared screen space in several films, including Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. This vibrant celebration marks a new chapter for the beloved couple, and fans are undoubtedly eager to see what the future holds for them. As Kriti gears up for the release of her upcoming movie Risky Romeo in May, Pulkit recently appeared in Fukrey 3 and had a cameo in Made in Heaven Season 2.