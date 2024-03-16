Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat are now married; couple opts for a dreamy afternoon wedding

After dating for the last couple of years, Bollywood's beloved duo, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are officially married. The couple tied the knot on March 15 with their family and close friends in attendance and shared photos from the dreamy ceremony on Instagram earlier today.

Sharing the photos, Kriti and Pulkit shared a joint statement that read, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."