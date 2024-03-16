Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat are now married; couple opts for a dreamy afternoon wedding

After dating for the last couple of years, Bollywood's beloved duo, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are officially married. The couple tied the knot on March 15 with their family and close friends in attendance and shared photos from the dreamy ceremony on Instagram earlier today.
Sharing the photos, Kriti and Pulkit shared a joint statement that read, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."
For their special day, Kriti and Pulkit ditched the trend of wearing matching wedding couture and embraced their personal style. While the bride was seen in a pastel pink lehenga with accents of green, yellow and silver in the embroidery, Pulkit picked an embroidered pastel green ensemble which he styled with a traditional turban.
A little later after sharing the clicks officially on their Instagram handles, Pulkit and Kriti also changed their official DP (display picture) with one from the wedding album.
Prior to the wedding, rumours were afloat about the wedding guestlist. It was reported that the couple has only invited their close friends including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh amongst others.
A source close to the media had said, "The wedding bells will chime on March 15 at a Manesar hotel. Festivities kick off March 13 with an intimate family gathering in Delhi, culminating in a Punjabi wedding brimming with music, dance, food, and masti."
Pulkit and Kriti are yet to share clicks from their pre-wedding bash. For the unversed, the duo started dating a couple of years ago after sharing the screen in films like the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding and 2019 comedy-drama Pagalpanti.