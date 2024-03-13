Meet your last-minute wedding couture needs with these newly launched collections

In less than two weeks, the wedding season will start to fade and you will have to till the end of the year to embrace your sartorial best. Thus, we suggest you take your last couple of wedding looks (until next time) up a notch with these newly launched clothing edits.

Colour cascade

A colourful riot, Twamev’s vibrant new collection is meticulously designed to complement your many moods. Feeling spirited and free? Try out the Mustard Golden Glow Skirt Top Set and the Peachy Organza Tulip Stitched Suit to radiate positivity. But if you are looking to make heads turn at your BFF’s wedding, then swipe right on something regal and powerful like the Satin Saree Splendor and Muse Skirt Top Set.

INR 20,000 onwards. Available online and in-store.