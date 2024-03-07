Label Anushree's Saree Edit blends traditional elegance with modern aesthetics

What lends the traditional sari its timeless appeal? The contemporary experimentation! And that is what fashion label Anushree has done with its latest capsule collection, Saree Edit, blending traditional elegance with modern aesthetics.
The new edit by Label Anushree showcases a vibrant array of festive hues and fresh prints, reimagining the timeless bandhani and bagru prints. Each piece in the collection is meticulously crafted, accentuated with classic beadwork bustiers and crop tops, adding a touch of sophistication to traditional saris.
Designed to seamlessly integrate into wedding and festive wardrobe, the Saree Edit offers a perfect fusion of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary style. “The latest capsule edit celebrates the rich heritage of Indian textiles while embracing modern design elements,” says designer Anushree Parekh, the creative mind behind the label, and adds, “With this collection, we aim to offer our patrons a curated selection of saris that resonate with the spirit of celebration and tradition.”
For the designer, her clients are her inspiration. “My Indian fusion ready-to-wear brand has been all about Indo-Western pieces, lehengas and bralettes. However, my clients have been ordering custom saris from me for a long time now, and I enjoy designing them. The sari requests started getting huge, so I decided to make a capsule line. We will be continuing this every season from now on,” she says.
This collection is a mirror to what the brand represents — Indian textiles with a modern bohemian twist. “It’s vibrant with statement prints, tonnes of bead work, threadwork, and statement blouses that you can mix and match, and are easy breezy. They are festive and formal,” explains Anushree.
So, how does she balance traditional sari designs with modern fashion trends? “I keep the silhouettes very classic. I love the classic sari without any kind of pre-drapes but with modern prints and fun embroideries. We have used our best selling prints and added touches of beads and sequence to add the right amount of shine, and teamed them up with our classic hand embroidered blouses. We’ve used heritage textiles like bandhani with fun printed crop tops and added the classic marodi work embroidery,” she explains.
Each sari in the collection is embellished with the artisanal techniques and craftsmanship — from the classic bandhani and bagru printing to the Kutch embroidery and hand beaded work and, of course, the designer’s favourite antique gold marodi — on silk and organzas. “Just a simple piece of jewellery is all you need to complete the look,” she adds.
Price starts at Rs 18,000. Available online.
