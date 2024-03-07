Label Anushree's Saree Edit blends traditional elegance with modern aesthetics

Designed to seamlessly integrate into wedding and festive wardrobe, the Saree Edit offers a perfect fusion of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary style. “The latest capsule edit celebrates the rich heritage of Indian textiles while embracing modern design elements,” says designer Anushree Parekh, the creative mind behind the label, and adds, “With this collection, we aim to offer our patrons a curated selection of saris that resonate with the spirit of celebration and tradition.”

For the designer, her clients are her inspiration. “My Indian fusion ready-to-wear brand has been all about Indo-Western pieces, lehengas and bralettes. However, my clients have been ordering custom saris from me for a long time now, and I enjoy designing them. The sari requests started getting huge, so I decided to make a capsule line. We will be continuing this every season from now on,” she says.

This collection is a mirror to what the brand represents — Indian textiles with a modern bohemian twist. “It’s vibrant with statement prints, tonnes of bead work, threadwork, and statement blouses that you can mix and match, and are easy breezy. They are festive and formal,” explains Anushree.