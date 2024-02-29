Malaysian designer Edric Ong's Iban Ikat Collection is all about cross-cultural influences

As part of his tour, Edric showcased his latest Spring/Summer 2024 Collection, which comprises natural dye and hand-woven outfits, at the Sangamam international event in Chennai. The collection is an amalgamation of vests, skirts, loincloths and accessories that have been ingeniously reimagined for contemporary fashion. It celebrates the indigenous tree-bark cloth from Sarawak of Malaysian Borneo, which is given a unique look through shibori (tie-dyeing) and origami techniques, adorned with natural indigo dye.

His collections have been featured at the International Fashion Awards in Brindisi, Italy, at the London Fashion Week, and the International Crafts Festival in Kokand, Uzbekistan. We caught up with the designer to know more about his latest ikat textiles; the challenges in merging traditional ikat weaving techniques with contemporary fashion design, circular fashion and more.

“My community of Iban weavers, who are mostly women, are extremely happy and proud that their works are getting showcased in India. I am happy that the audiences were impressed with the overall look of the collection and the beauty of the textiles,” he says.