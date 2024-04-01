SS Rajamouli dances to an AR Rahman song with wife Rama

Adding to the excitement, Rajamouli also spoke to the Japanese audience about his upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu. He revealed they’ve completed the script and pre-production is underway, with Mahesh already confirmed as the lead. “Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast,” Rajamouli said, “and during the release, I will bring him here and introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well.”