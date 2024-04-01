SS Rajamouli dances to an AR Rahman song with wife Rama

Get ready for a heart-melting moment, RRR fans! A video of director SS Rajamouli and his wife, Rama Rajamouli, dancing up a storm at a recent event has taken social media by storm.
The heartwarming clip, shared on [platform where video was shared], shows the couple grooving to the classic AR Rahman song Andamaina Premarani from the 1994 film Premikudu. Rajamouli and Rama can be seen gracefully moving together on a decorated stage, much to the delight of fans who rarely see this side of the celebrated director.
One fan, clearly in awe, shared the video with the caption “The unseen version of Rajamouli!” Another called the couple’s dance ‘pure goals,’ perfectly capturing the sentiment of many fans who were charmed by the clip.
The viral clip was filmed at the sangeet ceremony of the daughter of Mythri Movie Makers’ CEO Cherry. As soon as it was shared online, numerous fan pages reshared it, with fans expressing surprise and joy at seeing the usually reserved director showcase his moves.
This heartwarming moment comes on the heels of Rajamouli’s recent trip to Japan for a special screening of his blockbuster film RRR. The trip wasn’t all glitz and glamour though, as the family also experienced an earthquake during their stay. Thankfully, Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya assured fans that everyone was safe.
While in Japan, Rajamouli also attended a fascinating stage adaptation of RRR by the esteemed 110-year-old Takarazuka Revue Company. Sharing photos with the cast, he expressed his gratitude for their “energy, talent, and meticulousness” in the show.
Adding to the excitement, Rajamouli also spoke to the Japanese audience about his upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu. He revealed they’ve completed the script and pre-production is underway, with Mahesh already confirmed as the lead. “Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast,” Rajamouli said, “and during the release, I will bring him here and introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well.”