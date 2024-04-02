Amitabh Bachchan travels through tunnel on Mumbai’s Coastal Road for the first time, calls it a marvel

Just like many others, the actor seemed delighted about the fact that the tunnel cut down his travel, which would otherwise be a long and tedious one. The corridor, which stretches for around 11 km between Marine Drive and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, was recently inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

On Monday, Amitabh was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium where he showed up to support the Mumbai Indians in their match against the Rajasthan Royals. He sported a casual look and paired a white hoodie with track pants.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Ganapath, a 2023 dystopian film, alongside Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. He will soon be back on the big screen with the Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD, which also features Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles. He recently revealed that the film’s shooting is in its last leg and that he’s been working late night shifts for the same. In addition to that, he is all set to make his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan.