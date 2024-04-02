Kapil Sharma's team wishes him 'best things in life' on b'day: 'Be unstoppable juggernaut'

On the occasion of his birthday, actress Archana Puran Singh, who is the permanent guest on the The Great Indian Kapil Show shared a throwback selfie with the birthday boy.

The picture shows Archana wearing a black dress, and smiling for the cameras, as Kapil clicks a happy selfie.

She penned a long birthday note, saying, "192 countries ki bhashaon mein (in the languages of 192 countries) Happy birthday to you, Kapil."

Archana further wrote 'Happy Birthday' in different languages, referring to their show which is being streamed on Netflix in 192 countries.

The post further read: " This was our FIRST selfie ever! Taken in 2015 when I came to your show for the very first time for Dolly Ki Doli promotions. At the time, it was your show... today I can call it ours. With joy and pride. I have always wished only all the best things in life for you... health, happiness, love, joy and success. May the sun always shine on you and yours dearest 'Kaps'...Love you always... And may you always be the UNSTOPPABLE juggernaut in our world of laughter!"

Sunil Grover, who plays various characters in the comedy show like — Dr Mashoor Gulati, Gutthi, and Dhafli shared an AI photo with Kapil, and wrote: "Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pah ji. Wish you health, happiness and joy, keep entertaining, ab toh export quality hai (now it is export quality). Lots of love."