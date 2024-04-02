Nita Ambani stuns in pink Banarasi silk sari at NMACC’s one-year anniversary event

During an event held to celebrate the first anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) , Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, opted for a pink-hued Banarasi sari.

Nita, who is known for her stunning collection of saris, did not fail to impress this time either. The Banarasi sari is a Swadesh creation, woven using zari and mulberry silk. The weave is inspired by classic Koniya designs while its colours embody Gulab Baadi Holi. The artisans behind this gorgeous sari are Vijay Maurya, Shagun Maurya and their team.

The plain pink blouse, embellished with stones on the border, perfectly complements the motif-printed saree. Nita completed her look by accessorising with a long pendant necklace and bangles.

The saree, which is a result of around 40 days of intricate work, is also an ode to The Banarasi weave, which is among the many regional art forms that the Reliance Foundation strives to preserve.