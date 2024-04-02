Nita Ambani stuns in pink Banarasi silk sari at NMACC’s one-year anniversary event

During an event held to celebrate the first anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) , Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, opted for a pink-hued Banarasi sari.
Nita, who is known for her stunning collection of saris, did not fail to impress this time either. The Banarasi sari is a Swadesh creation, woven using zari and mulberry silk. The weave is inspired by classic Koniya designs while its colours embody Gulab Baadi Holi. The artisans behind this gorgeous sari are Vijay Maurya, Shagun Maurya and their team.
The plain pink blouse, embellished with stones on the border, perfectly complements the motif-printed saree. Nita completed her look by accessorising with a long pendant necklace and bangles.
The saree, which is a result of around 40 days of intricate work, is also an ode to The Banarasi weave, which is among the many regional art forms that the Reliance Foundation strives to preserve.
Taking to the stage to address the event, Nita extended her heartfelt gratitude to the ones who’ve appreciated and loved the NMACC. “What a year it has been. It still feels like yesterday that we inaugurated NMACC,” she said. She recalled how anxious she felt on the opening night of the centre, as she waited for the first reactions to come in.
“I am also immensely grateful to all the artists from India and around the world who have blessed and trusted us with their art,” she added. Nita revealed that the NMACC has hosted over 670 artists in the past year, garnering an audience of one million people.
The event was also graced by renowned artists including Amit Trivedi and Osman Mir among other folk artists.