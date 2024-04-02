Kajol's hilarious wish for ‘b'day boy’, who's so excited that he's 'jumping up and down'

One of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, Ajay Devgn, turned 55 on Tuesday and his actress-wife had the most hilarious way of wishing her star husband.

Kajol took to Instagram and shared a picture of the actor. The actress wrote, “Since I know your (sic) soooooo excited about your birthday that your jumping up and down like a kid and clapping your hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn.”

“PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this please send it to me immediately #BirthdayBoy,” she added. Take a look at the post here: