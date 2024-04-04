Footage from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' shoot leaked online

Ever since the news of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana came out, there has been a buzz surrounding its shoot. The film’s stellar cast which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi has driven the anticipation of fans even more.

Recently, reports about the makers starting the shoot with secondary actors surfaced. Ranbir, who plays the titular role of Lord Ram, is expected to join the shoot soon. Sources close to the actor revealed that he has been preparing meticulously for his role in the epic drama.

Although the makers have kept details about the project under wraps, pictures and videos that are allegedly from the sets of the movie have been posted by an X (formerly Twitter) user. “Ramayana Day 1,” the user captioned it.