Footage from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' shoot leaked online

Ever since the news of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana came out, there has been a buzz surrounding its shoot. The film’s stellar cast which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi has driven the anticipation of fans even more.
Recently, reports about the makers starting the shoot with secondary actors surfaced. Ranbir, who plays the titular role of Lord Ram, is expected to join the shoot soon. Sources close to the actor revealed that he has been preparing meticulously for his role in the epic drama.
Although the makers have kept details about the project under wraps, pictures and videos that are allegedly from the sets of the movie have been posted by an X (formerly Twitter) user. “Ramayana Day 1,” the user captioned it.
In the videos and pictures, the set seems to be under construction with a few large pillars that are already in place.
Ramayana will feature Yash in the role of Raavan and Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita. There are speculations about actor Sunny Deol being roped in to play the role of Lord Hanuman and Lara Dutta taking on the role of queen Kaikeyi.
There are also reports about the makers approaching Bobby Deol for the role of Kumbhkaran. However, there has been no confirmation about the same.
Ranbir, who was last seen in Animal, is reportedly undergoing voice and diction training as director Nitish Tiwari wants to make his character stand out from all his previous roles.
Ramayana is set to hit the theatres in 2025.