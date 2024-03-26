Ranbir Kapoor practises archery, poses with coach for upcoming film 'Ramayana'

Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his blockbuster film Animal, is currently undergoing training for archery. Pictures from his meeting with an archery coach have surfaced on social media, and it immediately points to his film Ramayana.

As per the media reports, the film has been in the pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays given the scale of its production and the casting. While Ranbir will essay the role of Lord Ram in the film, actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita.