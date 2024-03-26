Allu Arjun and family jet off to Dubai to unveil 'Pushpa' actor's wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Photos of actor Allu Arjun, his wife and children at the Hyderabad airport have surfaced online and as per media reports, the family has set off to Dubai.
Casually dressed in an all-black outfit, the Pushpa star completed his airport look with a cap. Following suit, his children Ayaan and Arha also sported black outfits.
During the Dubai trip, the actor is expected to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds. A few days ago, the museum shared a glimpse of the statue in a video. Allu Arjun, who got the first look at it, was stunned by the outcome. The statue dons a red jacket and strikes the iconic Pushpa pose.
In the post, the museum has also invited fans to come down to the venue and stand a chance to witness the big reveal. The work to create the statue began last year with the actor visiting Madame Tussauds Dubai. He met with the artists and had over 200 measurements taken to kickstart the process.
“It is a very surreal experience for me because as a kid when I went to Madame Tussauds, I never imagined that I would see myself as a wax figure there someday,” he said.
With the statue being unveiled on March 28, the Tollywood actor joins renowned actors including Sridevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Shah Rukh Khan who have their wax figurines at Madame Tussauds Dubai.
Last year, Allu Arjun created history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win a National Award for Pushpa: The Rise. The film’s second installment, Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15.