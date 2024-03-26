Allu Arjun and family jet off to Dubai to unveil 'Pushpa' actor's wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Photos of actor Allu Arjun, his wife and children at the Hyderabad airport have surfaced online and as per media reports, the family has set off to Dubai.

Casually dressed in an all-black outfit, the Pushpa star completed his airport look with a cap. Following suit, his children Ayaan and Arha also sported black outfits.

During the Dubai trip, the actor is expected to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds. A few days ago, the museum shared a glimpse of the statue in a video. Allu Arjun, who got the first look at it, was stunned by the outcome. The statue dons a red jacket and strikes the iconic Pushpa pose.