Actress Meera Jasmine’s father, Joseph Philip, passes away aged 83

Actress Meera Jasmine’s father, Joseph Philip, passed away in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Thursday. Joseph, aged 83, succumbed to age-related health issues.

His mortal remains will be brought to his house in Ernakulam today and laid to rest at a funeral ceremony on Sunday. The funeral will be held at Elanthoor Marthoma Valiya Pally.

The actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures as a tribute to her late father. The first in the series is a monochrome picture of young Joseph, followed by two family pictures.

In one of the pictures, Meera can be seen standing behind her father, resting her arms on his shoulders. “Until we meet again,” she wrote.