Actress Meera Jasmine’s father, Joseph Philip, passes away aged 83

Actress Meera Jasmine’s father, Joseph Philip, passed away in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Thursday. Joseph, aged 83, succumbed to age-related health issues.
His mortal remains will be brought to his house in Ernakulam today and laid to rest at a funeral ceremony on Sunday. The funeral will be held at Elanthoor Marthoma Valiya Pally.
The actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures as a tribute to her late father. The first in the series is a monochrome picture of young Joseph, followed by two family pictures.
In one of the pictures, Meera can be seen standing behind her father, resting her arms on his shoulders. “Until we meet again,” she wrote.
Meera also took to her Instagram stories to share a statement on Joseph’s demise. “We would like to inform you with a heavy heart the demise of Mr. Joseph Philip (83), son of late Mr. P.P. Philip Thazhayill Puthenveetil, resident of Elanthoor Pathanamthitta. The late Mr Joseph was earlier based in Mumbai and later took up residence at Thiruvalla and Cochin,” the statement read.
It also added that there will be a prayer ceremony held on Saturday morning at the family’s residence. Joseph is survived by his wife Aleyamma Joseph, his children and two grandchildren.
Meera, who has primarily worked in Tamil and Malayalam films, was last seen in Queen Elizabeth alongside Narain. The actress had taken a break after her cameo in the 2018 film Poomaram. She made a comeback with the Sathyan Anthikkad directorial Makal in 2022. The actress will soon be seen in The Test, which also stars R Madhavan, Siddharth and Nayanthara in key roles.