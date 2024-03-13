Meera Chopra ties the knot with entrepreneur Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur, shares snaps on social media

Bollywood actress Meera Chopra and entrepreneur Rakshit Kejriwal exchanged vows in a splendid ceremony held in the vibrant city of Jaipur on Tuesday. The event was shrouded in secrecy until Meera’s Instagram reveal unfolded as a picturesque celebration of love.
Meera, cousin to global icon Priyanka Chopra and actress Parineeti Chopra, radiated sheer delight as she gracefully walked down the aisle, adorned with fragrant flower petals and embraced by the warmth of her beloved Rakshit. Bedecked in a striking scarlet lehenga crafted by the renowned Sabyasachi, Meera exuded elegance, while Rakshit cut a debonair figure in an ivory sherwani, epitomizing timeless charm.
Meera’s Instagram post immortalised the blissful union. She captioned the post, “Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories (heart emojis) Har Janam Tere Sath #MeRa. (sic)”
Despite initial secrecy surrounding Rakshit’s identity, reports stated that the couple’s romance had blossomed over three years, culminating in a series of pre-wedding festivities including mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies held on March 11. The wedding took place at the scenic Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort nestled along the Jaipur-Delhi highway, witnessed by a select gathering of Meera’s friends from the film industry.
Reflecting on her journey to matrimony, Meera, in an interview, earlier this year, emphasised the importance of finding the right partner and timing. “There was never an intention of keeping my wedding a hush-hush affair. I don’t see any reason as to why I should not talk about it and why should I hide it? I am happy about it and I want to tell the whole world about it. It is about finding the right person, and right time, and that is the case for me,” she was quoted as saying.