Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta discuss about friendships, romance, and everything in between

Navya then posed another question, saying, “But then it’s going to ruin your equation with your friend.” To this, Shweta said, “Your equation is anyway ruined. Because if one person has feelings and the other one doesn’t reciprocate, it’s ruined. If the friendship is that deep and strong and the affection is there, after the hurt and pain are gone, you’ll get back to being friends. And if it isn’t, what’s the point anyway? At least you know better. Because I think when you’re in a romantic relationship with someone you understand different aspects of that person. Like you could be an amazing friend, but a terrible girlfriend to someone. So there are different layers when you’re romantically involved with someone as when you’re platonically involved with someone.”