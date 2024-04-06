Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta discuss about friendships, romance, and everything in between

In the most recent episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, viewers were treated to a thought-provoking discussion on the evolving dynamics of friendships in contemporary times. Navya Naveli Nanda, joined by her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, delved into the complexities surrounding the intersection of friendship and romance.
The conversation took an intriguing turn when Navya revisited a poignant statement made by her grandmother in the previous season regarding the concept of marrying one’s best friend. Inquiring whether Jaya still stood by her earlier assertion, Navya probed deeper, questioning the feasibility of injecting romance into platonic relationships.
Jaya's response was swift and affirmative, affirming her belief in the enduring strength of friendships as a foundation for romantic partnerships. However, Navya persisted, asking, “Do you think it always works to marry your best friend?” To which Jaya replied, “Romance out of the window… it will be out (of the window) after marriage.”
Amidst this exchange, Shweta offered her perspective, advocating for seizing the moment when feelings for a friend arise, despite the potential risks to the existing dynamic. “Are you saying if you have feelings for your friend, should you go for it or not? I feel life is short, go for it,” she said.
Navya then posed another question, saying, “But then it’s going to ruin your equation with your friend.” To this, Shweta said, “Your equation is anyway ruined. Because if one person has feelings and the other one doesn’t reciprocate, it’s ruined. If the friendship is that deep and strong and the affection is there, after the hurt and pain are gone, you’ll get back to being friends. And if it isn’t, what’s the point anyway? At least you know better. Because I think when you’re in a romantic relationship with someone you understand different aspects of that person. Like you could be an amazing friend, but a terrible girlfriend to someone. So there are different layers when you’re romantically involved with someone as when you’re platonically involved with someone.”
As the discussion unfolded, Jaya sought insights into the longevity of such romances, to which Shweta candidly admitted uncertainty. The episode concluded with a realisation that while the fusion of friendship and romance may blur boundaries, it also enriches the depth of human connection.