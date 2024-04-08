Anees Bazmee goes on a recce to Kolkata graveyard for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

The first schedule wrapped up in Mumbai. At the time, Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with Triptii, holding a white clapper board.

The board, however, had no details of the shot, the take or the scene. While Kartik’s face was visible in the picture, Triptii’s only half-face can be seen.

Kartik wrote in the caption, “Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we’ve wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient… Rooh Baba’s Cape has some different magic @aneesbazmee”.

The film's forthcoming shoot will cover a variety of locations in Maharashtra, RajasthaN and West Bengal.