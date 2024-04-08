Ileana shares picture of son with partner Michael Dolan, calls them ‘my whole world’

Ileana welcomed Koa with Dolan last year on August 1. While the actress has not revealed whether he is married to Michael Dolan, she shared the news of Koa's birth with an Instagram on August 5, 2023. Posting a picture of the baby, she wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

On the professional front, Ileana will be seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. The film is about a former couple, who fall in love with each other once again, and are confused how to open up to their respective partners with whom they were having an extramarital affair.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and marks her directorial debut. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on April 19 and was recently in the news for marking the film music comeback of singer Lucky Ali. It is also the first film in which popular band The Local Train is composing music for.