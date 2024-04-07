Disha Patani wishes ‘superhero’ Jackie Chan on his 70th birthday

Disha Patani on Sunday wished her Kung Fu Yoga co-star and famous martial artist -- Jackie Chan, on his 70th birthday, thanking him for making our childhood so memorable.
On the occasion of the birthday of The Forbidden Kingdom actor, Disha took to Instagram Stories and shared an unseen picture with Jackie, wherein the duo can be seen posing with horses.Disha was seen wearing a green jacket, while Jackie sported a black jacket and a beanie cap. The actress wrote, "70 years young...Happy b'day to my superhero and the living legend Taguu".
Disha, who was last seen in Yodha, also shared a solo picture of young Jackie, and said: "Nobody like you... Thank you for making our childhood so memorable."
Disha will be next seen in the multi-starrer upcoming science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswani Dutt, under Vyjayanthi Movies. It stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. She also has Kanguva and Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.
Disha had starred with Jackie in the 2017 Chinese action adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga, directed by Stanley Tong. The movie also featured Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.