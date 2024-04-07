Disha Patani wishes ‘superhero’ Jackie Chan on his 70th birthday

Disha will be next seen in the multi-starrer upcoming science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswani Dutt, under Vyjayanthi Movies. It stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. She also has Kanguva and Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.