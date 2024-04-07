Ram Charan vacations in Thailand with family; visits an elephant rescue camp in Samui

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have embarked on a delightful vacation in Ko Samui, Thailand, accompanied by their adorable daughter, Klin Kaara, and their beloved pet, Rhyme. Sharing snippets of their escapade, the couple treated fans to a glimpse of their holiday adventures through Rhyme’s Instagram account.
In a series of snaps, Rhyme took centre stage. The images also captured heartwarming moments of the family’s interaction with majestic elephants at a rescue camp, with Ram indulging in the joy of washing a baby elephant.
Channelling Rhyme's perspective, Ram and Upasana expressed gratitude for the serene ambience of Samui, relishing the tranquillity while immersing themselves in cultural experiences like exploring elephant conservation efforts. The caption read, “Thank u Nana, Enjoyed a chilled vibe in Samui with my sister, Klin Kaara. loved swimming in the ocean and learning about elephant protection at the rescue camp. Big thanks to Pui and Getti for the amazing care & my new Thai cut!”
Not content with just soaking up the sun, Ram and Upasana also shared glimpses of their Easter celebrations with friends, highlighting their vibrant holiday spirit.
While basking in the bliss of vacation mode, Ram is gearing up to dive back into work commitments, with plans to resume shooting for the eagerly anticipated film Game Changer alongside director Shankar. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and Samuthirakani. Despite the recent release of the film's first single, Jaragandi, garnering mixed reviews, anticipation remains high for this ambitious project.
Exciting prospects await Ram in his professional realm, as he embarks on a village-based sports drama helmed by acclaimed director Buchi Babu Sana, known for Uppena. With Janhvi Kapoor joining the cast alongside veteran actor Shiva Rajkumar, the project promises to be a compelling addition to Ram’s repertoire.