Birthday boy Ram Charan, Kiara Advani groove to the beats of Game Changer’s first song 'Jaragandi'

On the occasion of actor Ram Charan’s 39th birthday, fans have received a pleasant surprise. Jaragandi, the first song from his upcoming film Game Changer, has been released today. The catchy track, which features the actor and his leading lady Kiara Advani, is sung by music powerhouses Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan.
Ahead of the song’s release, Daler Mehndi had taken to Twitter to share a message about it. “Get ready to jam to my epic track “Jaragandi” for the mega star @AlwaysRamCharanJi’s flick ‘GAME CHANGER’, with slick beats by the one and only super music director @MusicThaman Ji,” he wrote.
The lyrical video eludes a colourful vibe and offers a glimpse into visuals from the song along with some behind-the-scenes moments. Choreographed by Prabhudeva, Ganesh Acharya and others, Thaman’s peppy number sets the stage for what’s to come.
Kiara and Ram sizzle in glamourous outfits that have a desi charm to them. The vibrant use of CGI brings out director Shankar’s go-to style of filmography. This also marks the award-winning director’s debut in the Telugu film industry.
Game Changer, which is scheduled to hit the theatres in September, revolves around an IAS officer who attempts to change the functioning of the government by fighting against corrupt politicians and pushing for fair elections.
For Ram and Kiara, this would be their second stint together. The actors have previously shared the screen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, a 2019 movie directed by Boyapati Srinu.