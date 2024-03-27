Birthday boy Ram Charan, Kiara Advani groove to the beats of Game Changer’s first song 'Jaragandi'

Kiara and Ram sizzle in glamourous outfits that have a desi charm to them. The vibrant use of CGI brings out director Shankar’s go-to style of filmography. This also marks the award-winning director’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Game Changer, which is scheduled to hit the theatres in September, revolves around an IAS officer who attempts to change the functioning of the government by fighting against corrupt politicians and pushing for fair elections.

For Ram and Kiara, this would be their second stint together. The actors have previously shared the screen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, a 2019 movie directed by Boyapati Srinu.