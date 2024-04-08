Rashmika wishes ‘Pushparaj’ Allu Arjun on b'day, excited about what follows teaser

After the makers of the Pushpa franchise dropped the teaser of the second instalment of the film on star Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli, wished “Pushparaj”.

Rashmika took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared the teaser of the film and wrote: “It’s finally here. I’m so so so sooooo excited for you guys to see what more is to come. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out now.”