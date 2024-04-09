Ali Fazal's Eid plans: Two-three days are off for me, go back to Lucknow every year

No matter where Ali Fazal is, the star ensures “two-three days of Eid” are always off.

The actor shared his plans for the celebrations and said that he will be jetting off to Lucknow to spend some quality time with his family.

Talking about how Eid celebrations from his school days to now have changed for him considering he has an erratic work schedule, Ali told a media source: “Now I ensure that no matter where I am, the two-three days of Eid are always off for me. It’s a general practice I have made. Family has to be a priority, said the actor.