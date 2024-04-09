Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth file for divorce after two years of separation: Reports

Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who announced their separation in January 2022, have filed for divorce, stated reports. According to a media organisation, the couple filed a petition at the Chennai family court under Section 13 B, signifying a mutual consent divorce.
In 2022, Dhanush shared a statement on X about their separation, which read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”
Aishwaryaa shared the same statement on her Instagram, captioning it, “No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!”
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004. They share two sons, Yatra and Linga. Despite their separation, the couple have maintained a cordial relationship, even attending their sons’ school events together.
Since the separation, Aishwaryaa marked her directorial comeback with Lal Salaam, featuring her father in a special role. Dhanush has been busy with acting projects, including the recently released Captain Miller and an upcoming biopic on music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Their divorce proceedings are expected to be finalised soon.