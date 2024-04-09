Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth file for divorce after two years of separation: Reports

In 2022, Dhanush shared a statement on X about their separation, which read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”