Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim reveals Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli’s haircuts cost a minimum of INR 1 lakh

Celebrity hairstyling isn’t just about snipping away at strands; it’s about sculpting iconic looks that captivate audiences worldwide. Enter Aalim Hakim, the maestro behind the impeccable styles of Bollywood’s elite. Ever pondered the price tags dpoorangling from the shears of stars like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, or Prabhas? Aalim Hakim, the virtuoso behind these tresses, unveils the jaw-dropping digits.
From the rugged charm of Hrithik Roshan in War to the raw allure of Ranbir in Animal, Aalim’s artistry transcends boundaries.
In a recent interview, Aalim shared all about his illustrious clientele and the hefty bills that come with his expertise. “My fee is very simple,” he said, “and everybody knows how much I charge. It starts from Rs 1 lakh. That’s the minimum.” Yes, you read that right—INR 1 lakh just to grace your locks with his magic touch.
Reflecting on his enduring rapport with popular actors in Indian cinema, Aalim stated, “Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, they all became my clients 20 years back and they are still my clients.” Loyalty, it seems, is as much a part of his toolkit as his trusty scissors.
And who could forget the recent buzz around Virat Kohli’s daring 'do? Aalim spilt the beans, revealing, “Since IPL was coming up, we decided to do something cool and different.” The result? A slit in the eyebrows that set social media abuzz with admiration.