Varun Dhawan reveals that the first person who believed in him was his brother

On the occasion of Siblings Day on Wednesday, actor Varun Dhawan credited his filmmaker brother Rohit Dhawan for believing in him and said that he wouldn’t have been anywhere in his life without him.

Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture with his brother Rohit.

The actor captioned the image: “I would be nowhere in my life without my elder brother. The first person who believed in me was my brother. #happysiblingsday.”