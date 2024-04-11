Aamir poses with sons Junaid and Azad at home; distributes sweets to paps celebrating Eid

On the occasion of Eid, Bollywood's 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan was spotted outside his building with his sons Junaid and Azad, distributing sweets to the paparazzi.

Junaid is the son of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. He also has a sister, Ira. Azad is the son of Aamir and his second wife, Kiran Rao.

The visuals show Aamir wearing a white plain kurta pyjama and rounded off his look with black slippers. His elder son, Junaid, wore a white chikankari kurta and paired it with blue denim jeans. Azad wore a white chikankari kurta and a matching plain pyjama.

The trio can be seen happily posing together for the lenses. Aamir adorably holds his sons close to him while they get clicked.