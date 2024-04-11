Jennifer Aniston reveals she still gets nervous when she walks on the red carpet

The actress recalled the early days of filing her signature role and described it as a "magical" time.

She told a media source: "Oh, everything was the most exciting thing on the planet. It was just magic. Nothing was not exciting. And it’s still exciting, but we’ve had more experiences. We’ve learned more lessons. There’s a little more behind us."

Aniston had been struggling to make it in Hollywood until she had a chance meeting with television executive Warren Littlefield in a gas station, who recommended her for the part in Friends, reports a media source.