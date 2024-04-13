Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik on 68th birth anniversary: 'Miss your phone calls, your cribbing'

On the 68th birth anniversary of his "dearest friend", Satish Kaushik, veteran star Anupam Kher recalled some memories he shared with his late friend and said that he has incorporated most of his "good suggestions".

Anupam took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video montage with Satish and captioned it, "Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness wherever you are. For me, you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious!

The veteran star added, "An update about #TanviTheGreat - we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touchwood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad ones I have kept aside."