Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik on 68th birth anniversary: 'Miss your phone calls, your cribbing'

On the 68th birth anniversary of his "dearest friend", Satish Kaushik, veteran star Anupam Kher recalled some memories he shared with his late friend and said that he has incorporated most of his "good suggestions".
Anupam took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video montage with Satish and captioned it, "Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness wherever you are. For me, you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious!
The veteran star added, "An update about #TanviTheGreat - we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touchwood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad ones I have kept aside."
Anupam then expressed how much he misses him. He wrote, "I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions, and your unbelievable sense of humour! Will always love you. #SatishKaushik #Birthday #Friend."
For the uninitiated, actor Satish Kaushik was an actor, director and screenwriter. Popular for his comedic roles, he cemented his position in Bollywood by essaying the character of a cook named Calender in the popular film Mr India, which also starred Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri. He is well-known for his work in films such as Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi and Masoom. He passed away from a heart attack in Gurugram in March last year, at the age of 66.