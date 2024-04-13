Celebrated Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli passes away aged 83, Victoria Beckham, Heidi Klum pay tributes

The fashion industry is in mourning after the passing of legendary designer Roberto Cavalli at the age of 83. The news was announced by his fashion house on Instagram, with a heartfelt message celebrating Cavalli’s remarkable journey “from humble beginnings in Florence” to “becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all.”
The brand paid tribute to Cavalli’s unwavering belief in self-expression, highlighting his quote: “Everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves.” This philosophy translated into his bold, striking designs, first embraced by icons like Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot in the 1970s.
Heartfelt tributes poured in from fellow fashion icons. Victoria Beckham shared a photo of herself holding hands with Cavalli, calling him ‘an icon forever.’ Supermodel Heidi Klum wrote, “I miss you, Roberto Cavalli,” with a red heart emoji. Giorgio Armani, a fellow fashion titan, paid his respects, acknowledging their contrasting styles while acknowledging Cavalli as “a true artist...wild and wonderful in his use of prints.”
Cavalli’s creations captivated generations of celebrities, with stars like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez rocking his signature skin-baring, eye-catching styles. His flamboyant lifestyle mirrored his designs – Ferraris, thoroughbred horses, and unbuttoned shirts were all part of the ‘Cavalli fantasy.’
However, Cavalli’s journey wasn’t without challenges. He navigated the minimalistic trends of the 1980s, a period that threatened to overshadow his extravagant creations. He also faced legal troubles, ultimately being acquitted of tax evasion charges. In 2015, after a period of financial loss, a majority stake in his fashion house was sold.
Despite these challenges, Cavalli’s legacy as a true innovator remains undeniable. He’s best known for his pioneering use of printed leather and stretchy, sand-blasted jeans. A lover of animal prints, he even left his mark on the iconic Playboy Bunny uniform in 2005, introducing a leopard-print version.