Mohanlal, Mammootty and others wish fans on Vishu 2024

Vishu, the Malayali New Year celebrated on April 14, brought joy and festivity to Kerala as people rejoiced in traditional customs and feasts. It’s a day symbolising the triumph of good over evil, and celebrities from the Malayalam film industry took to social media to extend their greetings and well wishes to fans and followers.
Veteran actor Mammootty shared a picture of himself accompanied by a heartfelt message, spreading happiness with his Vishu wishes.
Mohanlal conveyed his greetings alongside an image of himself with an idol of Lord Krishna, radiating positivity and blessings.
Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas shared a promotional poster for his upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, along with Vishu wishes delighting fans with a double treat.
Unni Mukundan, celebrating Vishu, unveiled a special success poster for his recent release Jai Ganesh, expressing gratitude for its positive reception. His wrote, “Happy Vishu! #JaiGanesh spreading wings!” reflects his joy and appreciation for the film's success and extends warm wishes to all.