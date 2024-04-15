Vidya Balan: I never saw myself getting married, but then Siddharth happened to me

Actress Vidya Balan recently spoke about how she never pictured herself getting married until she met Siddharth Roy Kapur, her husband.
When asked her about the mantra to a perfect relationship, Vidya said,“I don’t think there is one. At least I haven’t discovered that… The mantra is unique to every relationship. Every relationship has its own unique mantra.”
Vidya adds that her understanding of relationships has evolved over the years. “Through the 12 years of marriage and the years of my dating, my understanding of relationships has changed. My understanding of marriage has grown. I am not someone who (ever) saw myself getting married, but then Siddharth happened to me.
“These years have taught me, and I am sure I will continue to understand and grow with passing time in a relationship,” she said.
However, Vidya did share a secret ingredient for keeping the relationship healthy.“The one thing I know for sure is that in a relationship between a couple, whether heterosexual or same-sex, you cannot involve a third person. And I don’t mean just an affair, but even another relative or a friend. The relationship is between just two people. That is something I have understood over the years.”
Vidya is now gearing up for her upcoming film, Do Aur Do Pyaar, which will hit screens on April 19. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.