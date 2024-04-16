Henry Cavill expecting first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Prepare for a new generation of superheroes as Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy. The exciting news was revealed straight from the red carpet of a recent event attended by Henry.
Speaking exclusively to a popular media organisation at the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Henry couldn’t contain his joy, expressing, “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that.” The actor’s enthusiasm was palpable as he shared the impending arrival of their little one.
Henry and Natalie’s romance has been flourishing for over two years, with the couple making public appearances, including the London premiere of the actor’s film Argylle. Their love story went public in April 2021 when they shared a playful chess match snapshot on Instagram. Henry’s caption hinted at his impending defeat, humorously stating, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie destroys me at chess.”
Meanwhile, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, directed by Guy Ritchie, takes audiences on a thrilling ride through a fictionalised account of Operation Postmaster. Henry stars as Major Gus March-Phillipps, leading a ragtag team in combat against the Nazis with unconventional tactics.
The film, based on a novel by Damien Lewis and declassified British War Department files, promises gripping action and historical intrigue. Set against the backdrop of World War II, it sheds light on the daring exploits of Churchill’s clandestine commando unit.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released in cinemas worldwide starting April 19, offering viewers a captivating blend of adrenaline-pumping action and historical drama.