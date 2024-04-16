Kannada actor-director Dwarakish passes away in Bengaluru

Veteran Kannada actor, director and producer Dwarakish passed away at the age of 81 earlier today. He succumbed to age-related ailments at his Bengaluru residence and news about his demise surfaced online sometime in the afternoon. His family is yet to share updates on the last rites and whether his fans will be allowed to pay their last respects at the residence.

His friend and superstar Rajinikanthwas among the first ones to mourn his demise. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “The demise of my long time dear friend Dwarakesh is very painful to me..starting his career as a comedian, he raised himself up to being a big producer and director.. fond memories come to my mind..my heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones.”