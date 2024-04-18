Kapil Sharma recalls missing AR Rahman’s phone call for ‘Chamkila’, says ‘I felt terrible, cried the whole night’
The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was a laugh riot, with Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali promoting their new film, Amar Singh Chamkila. But amidst the merriment, a surprising behind-the-scenes story emerged, revealing a near-miss for Kapil Sharma himself.
In a clip shared by Kapil, it was revealed that he almost landed a spot in the film! Apparently, the film’s composer, the legendary AR Rahman, had tried to reach Kapil, possibly for a singing track. However, Kapil, being overseas at the time, missed the call and assumed it was just a friendly gesture.
Recounting the incident, Kapil said, “I met Rahman sir once, and he mentioned calling me for Chamkila. I thought he was just being sweet.” He added, “I felt terrible, cried the whole night.”
Imtiaz confirmed that Rahman did indeed have Kapil in mind, even adding, “But Rahman sir said that if Diljit couldn’t do this film, we had only one more choice which was you.”
While Kapil may not have graced the screen this time, the episode highlighted the incredible opportunities that can sometimes slip through the cracks.
Amar Singh Chamkila marks another collaboration between Imtiaz and Rahman, who previously weaved magic together in films like Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha. The film tells the true story of Punjab’s musical legend, Amar Singh Chamkila.
It focuses on the young singer, hailing from a village in Punjab, who rises from poverty to stardom with his powerful, and sometimes controversial, music. The film chronicles his journey, his collaborations with singer Amarjot Kaur, and the eventual tragedy that cut his life short at the peak of his career.