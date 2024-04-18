Vicky has 'never been so nervous' as he was shooting in front of Sam Bahadur's daughter

The actor said: "When you get to play characters like this, the responsibility is huge. I met Sam Bahadur’s daughter Maya (aged between 75-80 years) multiple times to understand how he walked and spoke. We were shooting in Delhi, and I have never been so nervous in front of the camera."

"Sam Bahadur’s daughter was watching the shot behind the camera. I was scared because I knew I would not dare to ask whether I did it right or not. I just knew that if in her eyes I saw that she did not like it, then my confidence would be shattered, and more than half the film was left to be shot. But, I was very happy to see that she had tears in her eyes after watching the shot, and that boosted my confidence," he shared.