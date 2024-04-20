Ali Fazal comforts Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan as she opens up about her 'fear of loneliness'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, who tied the knot with fitness expert Nupur Shikhare earlier this year, shared about what scares her the most.

On Saturday, Ira took to her Instagram and penned a long note in which she spoke about the things that scare her the most. These include violence, apathy, and illness. She also shared how the fear manifests itself in her life.

Ira wrote, "I'm scared. I'm scared of being alone. I'm scared of being helpless. And of feeling helpless. I'm scared of all the bad things in the world (violence, illness, apathy). I'm scared of being lost. Scared of being hurt. Scared of being muted. Not always. Not every day. You'll see me laugh, work, live. But when I'm scared... it cripples me."