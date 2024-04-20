EXCL: ‘Surrender to the director,’ Maidaan actor Abhilash Thapliyal shares acting insights for newcomers

Tell us a little more about your character Dev Matthew.

Dev Matthew is someone who is very involved in the game despite not being on the field. In my head, I envisioned a backstory of him as someone who used to play football but couldn’t make it to the team. However, he understands the game well and has a gift of gab which translates into what the audience can now see on the screen. The enjoyment viewers felt stemmed largely from Amit and my interpretation, brought to life through Dev Matthew’s voice.

You began your journey as a radio jockey and then moved on to the field of acting. How did the acting bug get to you?

To be honest, I never really wanted to be an actor. All I wanted was to be a part of Kapil Sharma’s show. I moved to the city with that objective and went on to do a few comedy shows along the way. My first venture into films was not a successful one. However, eventually, I got to be a part of Aspirants. This series marked a departure from my usual roles. Instead of the comic sidekick or the protagonist's best friend, people saw a different side of me. This was followed by Blurr, Faadu, Shehar Lakhot and other good projects.

You’ve experimented with genres such as romance and thriller as well as formats such as web series and films. What are your takeaways as an actor?

My key takeaway is to simply surrender to the director. Filmmaking is a very director-dependent medium and that’s what makes them the captain of the ship. When I worked with Anurag Kashyap for Kennedy, he told me not to complicate things and keep it simple, and I listened to him. That took me to Cannes. So, I do what my directors tell me to do and I think that is the approach I’m going to carry forward.

What’s one piece of advice you have for up-and-coming actors who are struggling to find their way?

While you elaborately plan things out, remember to execute as well. Think less, execute more.

(Written by Subhashini Ramasamy)