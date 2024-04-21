Fashion influencer Surbhi Jain passes away aged 30 due to ovarian cancer

Popular fashion influencer Surbhi Jain passed away on Thursday at the age of 30. Surbhi, known for her stylish posts and positive attitude, had been battling ovarian cancer for a long time. Her family shared the news on her social media accounts, revealing that Surbhi had spent the past two months hospitalised while undergoing treatment.
Just eight weeks ago, Surbhi posted a picture from the hospital on her Instagram, expressing her desire for a speedy recovery. “It's been difficult,” she wrote, “but I'm facing each day with a smile.”
This was unfortunately not Surbhi’s first fight with cancer. At the young age of 27, she underwent major surgery for the disease. Even then, her spirit remained strong, and she continued creating content to inspire others.
Ovarian cancer is a silent threat to women's health, often going undiagnosed until later stages. Though treatable, it's a leading cause of cancer deaths in women. Studies show symptoms can be easily confused with other conditions, making early detection crucial.
Surbhi's positive spirit and fight against cancer will continue to inspire her followers and highlight the need for awareness about this critical health concern.