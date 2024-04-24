Varun Dhawan rings in his 37th birthday with family; shares photos from the intimate celebration

Wishes have been pouring in for Varun Dhawan on the occasion of his 37th birthday. The actor, who celebrated with his family, took to Instagram to share a few glimpses.
The first picture shows the actor smiling brightly with his birthday cake placed on a table in front of him. His mother Karuna Dhawan and fur baby Joey make an appearance in a couple of pictures. Keeping it perfect for the low-key celebration, Varun opted for a casual outfit, sporting a black and white striped vest.
“Growing, learning and yet trying to stay the same thank u for all the wonderful wishes and love. P.s - I ate very lil bit of that cake since I start a new movie very soon so very excited about that!,” he captioned the post.
His childhood friend Shraddha Kapoor was quick to drop a sweet comment saying, “Happy Bday Babdulal. Main hoon na, I will eat a lot of cake from your side.”
Varun’s Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram stories to share a video of the two vibing to a song. “Happy birthday VeeDee!! Gaate raho, muskurate raho, Jug Jugg Jeeyo mere dost,” she wrote.
Recently, pictures and videos from Varun and Natasha Dalal’s intimate baby shower surfaced online. The parents-to-be were seen celebrating with their close friends and family. The celebration was attended by Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor and her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor.
On the work front, Varun was last seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He has multiple projects in the line including, Baby John, Citadel: Honey Bunny and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.