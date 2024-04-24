Varun Dhawan rings in his 37th birthday with family; shares photos from the intimate celebration

Wishes have been pouring in for Varun Dhawan on the occasion of his 37th birthday. The actor, who celebrated with his family, took to Instagram to share a few glimpses.

The first picture shows the actor smiling brightly with his birthday cake placed on a table in front of him. His mother Karuna Dhawan and fur baby Joey make an appearance in a couple of pictures. Keeping it perfect for the low-key celebration, Varun opted for a casual outfit, sporting a black and white striped vest.

“Growing, learning and yet trying to stay the same thank u for all the wonderful wishes and love. P.s - I ate very lil bit of that cake since I start a new movie very soon so very excited about that!,” he captioned the post.