Ahead of ‘Ramayana’, Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness trainer shares glimpses of the actor’s transformation in last three years
Ranbir Kapoor has been turning heads with his remarkable fitness journey. His physical trainer, Shivoham, recently shared a series of photos showcasing Ranbir’s impressive transformation over the past three years, from Animal to his upcoming role in Ramayana.
On Wednesday, Shivoham took to Instagram to share the actor’s fitness evolution. The first image showed Ranbir’s muscular look from Animal, released last year. The second showed a regular-looking Ranbir at the start of his fitness journey. The third photo revealed his latest chiselled physique, likely his portrayal of Rama in Ramayana.
Sharing the journey, Shivoham wrote, “It’s been an incredible journey. Wishing you all the best for the upcoming blockbuster #ramayana.”
Ranbir's recent intense workout regimen for Ramayana is truly motivating. His fitness coach gave a sneak peek into his rigorous training sessions as he prepared for the role. In a video posted by Shivoham, Ranbir can be seen shirtless, working out amidst greenery, running with his trainer, lifting weights, and engaging in various exercises. The video caption read, “Took a countryside break for relaxation and work-in-progress with Ranbir.”
On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, where he impressed as Rannvijay Singh. He is set to play Aziz in the sequel, Animal Park. Besides, he’s gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. While Sai Pallavi is rumoured to play Sita and talks suggest Sunny Deol for Hanuman, Bobby Deol is reportedly in talks for Kumbhkaran. Rumours also hint at Vijay Sethupathi portraying Vibhishan.