Beat hunger pangs with these 5 easy and healthy snacks

Staying healthy can be a constant battle, especially when hunger pangs hit between meals. Reaching for sugary treats or greasy chips might seem tempting at the moment, but they often leave you feeling sluggish and can sabotage your healthy eating goals.
The good news is there are a bunch of delicious and nutritious alternatives! This list offers a variety of heart-healthy snack ideas that are all low in calories and big on flavour. Whether you're craving something crunchy, sweet, savoury, or light and airy, there’s a perfect snack waiting to satisfy your taste buds and keep you on track. Here are some delicious and heart-healthy snack ideas that are low in calories:
Makhanas: Ditch the fried snacks and roast up some crunchy makhanas! These light bites have just 111 calories per cup. Simply roast them in a little ghee, season with your favourite spices, and enjoy!
Apple slices with peanut butter: This classic snack is a winner for a reason. Fiber-rich apples keep you feeling full, while peanut butter adds protein and healthy fats. Just be sure to choose peanut butter with no added sugar.
Hummus and red pepper: Snack on sliced red peppers dipped in reduced-fat hummus. This combo is packed with vitamins, fibre, and protein, all for around 100 calories.
Puffed rice: Here’s a weight-loss-friendly option! Puffed rice is a low-calorie, oil-free snack that’s high in fibre. Season it up with herbs and spices, or whip up a puffed rice chaat for a more flavourful treat.
Almonds, peanuts, cashews, walnuts...take your pick!: Nuts are a heart-healthy snack packed with protein and fibre. They'll keep you feeling satisfied without blowing your calorie budget. Just remember to measure out a portion - around a handful is perfect.