Here's how anxiety affects your gut health

Emotions have a profound impact on our gut health, whether it’s anger, anxiety, fear, or happiness. Often, children complain of stomach pain, only to be dismissed as excuses by parents.

However, it’s crucial to recognise that these symptoms may stem from underlying fears or anxieties, manifesting as gut issues. Even in adults, feelings of fear or anxiety can lead to butterflies in the stomach and sudden urges to visit the restroom, highlighting the gut-brain connection.

Similarly, the gut-brain axis works vice versa; a weak gut will impact your brain negatively. In today’s fast-paced world, many brain-related problems such as headaches, migraines, depression, and anxiety can be closely linked to gut health. While we often focus on treating the brain, addressing gut issues can alleviate these problems, and vice versa.

Remarkably, the mere thought of food can also trigger the production of gastric juices, underscoring the intricate relationship between our organs and the importance of good digestion.

Anxiety emerges as a significant contributor to both gut issues and brain-related disorders. It often stems from an overwhelming desire to control situations or an inability to cope with life’s chaos when faced with overwhelming circumstances.

However, anxiety and worry serve no constructive purpose; instead, they exacerbate existing problems. So, how can we effectively address the root cause of anxiety? Meditation offers a slow but effective healing process by calming the mind and body.

However, for immediate relief, we must intervene to confuse the body’s anxiety response. In a state of anxiety, the body releases adrenaline and cortisol, activating the sympathetic nervous system and inducing stress.

By focusing on deep breathing, we can shift from shallow to deeper breaths, activating the parasympathetic system and promoting relaxation. Lengthening the inhale-exhale cycle improves digestion, regulates hormones, and reduces stress.