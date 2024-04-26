Ileana D’Cruz confirms her marriage with Michael Dolan; says, ‘Married life is going beautifully’

Ileana went on to reveal a deeply personal side, crediting Michael for his unwavering support through thick and thin. “He has seen me through my worst times, my absolute worst times. He has seen me through some of my best times as well. He has just been constant from day one. He has been this constant support of love, and he has just been consistent. Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from Do Aur Do Pyaar, he shows up every day,” she added.