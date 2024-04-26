Ileana D’Cruz confirms her marriage with Michael Dolan; says, ‘Married life is going beautifully’

Ileana D’Cruz, who recently returned to the silver screen with Do Aur Do Pyaar, is finally addressing the wedding rumours that have been making rounds for the past year. In a candid interview, the actor chose to keep her husband, Michael Dolan, out of the spotlight, but her emotions spoke volumes when discussing his unwavering support.
She said, “Married life is going beautifully. It’s really hard to say what I love about him the most. I’ll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there’s something else that, you know, trumps that the next day.”
Ileana went on to reveal a deeply personal side, crediting Michael for his unwavering support through thick and thin. “He has seen me through my worst times, my absolute worst times. He has seen me through some of my best times as well. He has just been constant from day one. He has been this constant support of love, and he has just been consistent. Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from Do Aur Do Pyaar, he shows up every day,” she added.
While remaining tight-lipped on specific details, Ileana confirmed her marriage quietly took place last year, aligning with reports that surfaced shortly after the birth of her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August 2023.
With a successful comeback film and a happy home life, Ileana D'Cruz is radiating joy. We can’t wait to see what this star does next.